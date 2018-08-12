Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.63K   //    12 Aug 2018, 01:10 IST

Chelsea cruised to a comfortable win in their opening fixture
Scoreline: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea

Goal-scorers - N'Golo Kante 34',Jorginho 45' (pen), Pedro 80'

Chelsea cruised to a comfortable win in Maurizio Sarri's first game in charge of the season at the John Smith's Stadium against Huddersfield Town earlier today. The Blues mastered their new system to perfection early on in the second half as they looked comfortable in possession and dominated proceedings without much discomfort.

N'Golo Kante, one of the pioneers in France's World Cup campaign, opened the scoring in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a delightful ball into the area from Willian to break the deadlock. Chelsea's continued attacking foray helped them earn a penalty right at the stroke of half-time after Christopher Schindler's mistimed lunge brought down Marcos Alonso inside the area.

Jorginho, who followed Sarri from Naples to West London, made no mistake from the spot when he shouldered the responsibility to extend the visitors' lead on his Premier League debut. Chelsea benefited tremendously from the introduction of their talisman, Eden Hazard, in the second half and added a third when the Belgian made one of his signature daring runs from midfield to feed it to Pedro, who dispatched a neat finish over Ben Hamer in goal for the Terriers to put the game beyond any doubt.

The result propelled Chelsea to the summit of the league table while it looks like Huddersfield Town will have to fight tooth and nail to survive in the top-flight this year. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 Sarriball has arrived!

Chelsea have well and truly transformed their system
Chelsea's pre-season woes in front of goal vanished into thin air as Sarriball did not take too long to hit top gear. Maurizio Sarri's tried and tested 4-3-3 formation helped the Blues establish a free-flowing possession based game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite the absence of Eden Hazard from the starting line-up, Chelsea looked ambitious with the ball at their feet and relentlessly pushed forward whenever they sensed an opportunity. The change in the system seems to have benefited the team in general and the results were quite evident on the pitch as Chelsea romped past a hapless home side.

Furthermore, the early signs in pre-season which suggested that Chelsea might need more testing and trying before they finally play together as a unit was eventually banished when the side came out in the second half with further panache to add to their first half exploits.

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
An aspiring sports journalist who likes to live life on the edge. Avid reader and a life-long Chelsea fan :)
