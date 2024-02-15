Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Huddersfield Town will face Hull City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They beat Sunderland 1-0 in their last match with Matthew Pearson scoring the sole goal of the game in the first-half to extend his side's unbeaten run against the Black Cats.

Huddersfield Town have picked up 34 points from 32 games so far this season and now sit 20th in the league table. They are five points above Queens Park Rangers in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap even further this weekend.

After a slow start to the year, Hull City have found good form of late and are once again pushing for playoff football. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over last-placed Rotherham United, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace scoring a stunning equalizer before new signing Noah Ohio scored the winner 15 minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit eighth in the table with 48 points and will be looking to build on their latest results on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Huddersfield and Hull. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a seven-game winless streak in this fixture.

The Terriers have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games after failing to register any in their six games prior.

Five of Huddersfield's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Prediction

Huddersfield have won two of their last three games after going winless in their six games prior. They have lost just one of their last five games at the John Smith's Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result come Saturday.

Similarly, Hull have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous seven. They have won their last two games on the road and should extend that streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Hull City

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)