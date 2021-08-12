Huesca vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Huesca and Eibar kick-off their Segunda Division campaigns when they go toe-to-toe at the El Alcoraz Stadium on Friday.

Returning to the Spanish top-flight will be the ultimate goal for both sides this season following their relegation last term.

After an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, Huesca’s relegation from La Liga was confirmed in the final round of the season as they played out a goalless draw with Valencia.

Oscenses Azulgrana endured a mixed spell in pre-season, picking up two wins and losing three of their five friendly outings.

They head into Friday’s game off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat against bottom tier side CD Tundelano.

Argentine defender Lucas Aveldaño scored the only goal of the game but it was enough to end Tundelano’s nine-game winless run.

Head coach Ignacio Ambríz will charge his side to quickly refocus as they begin their hunt for promotion.

However, a key area in need of strengthening for Huesca remains the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored just four goals in pre-season.

Similarly, Eibar’s seven-year La Liga exploits came to an end last season as they finished rock-bottom with 30 points from 38 games.

Los Armeros, who have played most seasons in the Spanish second tier, gained promotion into La Liga for the first time in 2014.

However, after several poor outings, their relegation was confirmed on 16 May, when they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Valencia.

Eibar head into the game off the back of an unconvincing pre-season, where they picked up two wins and lost three of their five games.

They head into the encounter on a two-game losing streak and new manager Gaizka Garitano knows work has to be done if they aim for an immediate return to the Spanish summit.

Huesca vs Eibar Head-To-Head

With four wins from their eight meetings, Huesca head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Eibar have picked up two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Huesca Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Eibar Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Huesca vs Eibar Team News

Huesca

Huesca will be without the services of Cheick Doukoure, who has been ruled out with an achilles tendon injury.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure

Suspended: None

Eibar

Barring any late fitness issues, Eibar head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Eibar Prediction XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-5-1): Andrés Fernández; David Ferreir, Cristian Salvador, Jorge Pulido, Enzo Lombardol; Juan Peñaloza Ragga, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Marc Mateu, Joaquín Muñoz; Dani Escriche

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yoel Rodríguez; Esteban Burgos, Álvaro Tejero, Toño, Róber; Edu Expósito, Ager Aketxe, Sergio Álvarez, Oscar Sielva; Fran Sol, Gustavo Blanco

Huesca vs Eibar Prediction

We expect a cagey affair between the two sides as they look to open their season on a good note. Huesca have been impressive on home turf, picking up six wins and two draws from their last 10 home games.

We predict they will continue their fine home run and claim a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Huesca 2-1 Eibar

