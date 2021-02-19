Huesca vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Rock-bottom Huesca will host mid-table Granada at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday in the 24th round of La Liga fixtures.

As expected at the start of the season, Huesca are finding life difficult in La Liga.

Unable to live up to the quality of the Spanish top-flight, the club from Aragon are on their way back down to the Segunda division. They currently sit in 20th place at the bottom of the league table.

Pacheta's side picked up their first win under their new manager a few weeks ago, making their recent form slightly better than their fellow relegation rivals.

However, Huesca have suffered two defeats since the victory, most recently against Sevilla last week.

The Azulgranas were away at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and came home with a 1-0 defeat despite producing a spirited fight against the top-four side.

Granada had a flying start to their season, building up on their strong finish to 2019-20 - their first season back in La Liga. But the Nazaries have taken their foot off the pedal in the past month, with no wins from their previous five games in the league.

However, the Andalusians received a major boost in confidence on Thursday when they put up a fine display against Serie A giants Napoli in the Europa League. Granada won 2-0 and kept a clean sheet to further boost their round of 16 qualification hopes.

Huesca vs Granada Head-to-Head

Huesca and Granada had never faced off before this season in La Liga history. Their previous fixture this season was a thrilling goalfest, with both sides scoring three goals each in a nail-biting 3-3 draw in Granada.

The two clubs met in the Segunda division in 2017-18 where they shared a win each from two fixtures.

Huesca form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Granada form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Huesca vs Granada Team News

Huesca

Gaston Silva took a knock to his ankle against Sevilla last week and is out until March. Manager Pacheta was already missing Pedro Mosquera and Antonio Valera due to injuries.

However, the struggling side could receive a boost with the return of forward Sandro Ramirez, who is back in training.

Injuries: Gaston Silva, Pedro Mosquera, Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Sandro Ramirez

Suspensions: None

Granada

Granada boss Diego Martinez is dealing with an injury crisis, with a total of five first-team players on Granada's injury list. To add to that, centre-back Jesus Vallejo came off early in the first half against Napoli and remains in doubt for this fixture.

A few key players may be rested on Sunday after a tiring contest against Napoli on Thursday night.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Luis Javier Suarez, Roberto Soldado, Quini, Luis Milla.

Doubtful: Jesus Vallejo

Suspensions: None

Huesca vs Granada Predicted Line-up

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Idrissa Doumbia, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Rafa Mir, Shinji Okazaki

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Pepe Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz; Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera; Kenedy, Darwin Machis, Antonio Puertas

Huesca vs Granada Prediction

Huesca have shown a few signs of improvement, especially in the attack, after the managerial change in January. But their defense remains a major problem, costing them crucial points on several occasions.

Granada will be feeling knackered after the Napoli clash on Thursday night and that could affect their performance and the outcome on Sunday.

However, Diego Martinez's side are well aware of their slipping position in the league. They will not want to waste a golden opportunity to come through with all three points against the bottom-placed side.

We predict Huesca will score early, but Granada will eventually come good and end their recent winless run in La Liga.

Prediction: Huesca 1-2 Granada