Huesca vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21

The Estadio El Alcoraz will be the venue of a matchday six fixture in La Liga, as SD Huesca welcome Real Valladolid.

The visitors currently occupy bottom spot on the table, with just two points picked up from five matches, while the newly-promoted Huesca have fared slightly better in 15th place with four points from the same number of matches.

The hosts come into the game on the back of three consecutive draws with Elche, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia, while Valladolid are yet to pick up a win this season.

Huesca vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

These two sides have met on 14 occasions in the past and they have an identical record with six wins apiece, while two games have ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting came in February 2019 when Huesca ran riot with a 4-0 victory, although the campaign ended in the agony of relegation for them.

Huesca form guide: D-L-D-D-D

Real Valladolid form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Huesca vs Real Valladolid Team News

Huesca

Huesca will be without midfielder Cheick Doukoure, who is still sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury and is not expected to be back until early February.

The Aragon side will also be sweating on the fitness of forward Shinji Okazaki, with a Hamstring injury making him a doubt for the fixture with Valladolid.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Michel.

Injuries: Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: Shinki Okazaki

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid

The visitors have been rocked by several injuries and have no fewer than four players ruled out with fitness concerns.

Javi Sanchez (muscle), Javi Moyano (muscle), Sekou Gosama (muscle), and Kiko Olivas (knee) are all ruled out, while Joaquin Fernandez (hamstring), Moctar Sidi El Hacen (knee), and Fabian Orellana (muscle) are doubts for the clash.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Sergio Gonzalez.

Injuries: Javi Sanchez, Javi Moyano, Sekou Gosama, Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: Fabian Orellana, Moctar Sidi El Hacen, Joaquin Fernandez

Suspension: None

Huesca vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dmitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane; Juan Carlos, Kelechi Nwakali, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez; Nacho, Bruno Gonzalez, Jawad Yamiq, Luis Perez; Toni Villa, Federico Emeterio, Michel Herrero, Jota; Marcos Andre, Sergi Guardiola

Huesca vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Huesca won promotion by winning La Liga 2 last season but there is a marked difference between the top-flight and the second division.

They have, however, impressed with points picked up against the likes of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid and could pick up a hard-fought win against a hapless Valladolid.

Prediction: Huesca 1-0 Real Valladolid