Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Hull City will host Blackburn Rovers at the MKM Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and now find themselves outside the promotion playoff spots. They were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in their last game and had good chances to open the scoring before their opponents scored the winner in the final 10 minutes of normal time.

Hull City sit seventh in the league table with 36 points from 24 games and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Friday.

Blackburn Rovers have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and currently sit in the bottom half of the table with half the campaign now gone. They were beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

The visitors sit 15th in the Championship standings with 31 points picked so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and close out the year on a high.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 meetings between Hull and Blackburn. The hosts have won just 17 of those games while the visitors have won 35 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

Blackburn have the second-worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 43.

Only three of Hull's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Hull are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last six matches. They have won four of their last six games at the MKM Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Blackburn are on a three-game losing streak and have lost all but one of their last six games. They have lost their last three away games by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last 11 matchups)