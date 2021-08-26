Hull City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off a humiliating 6-0 Cup defeat against Norwich City, Bournemouth visit the MKM Stadium to face Hull City in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have failed to pick up a point since their opening-day victory over Preston North End and will be looking to end their four-game losing streak.

Hull City’s string of disappointing performances continued last Saturday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

In an entertaining contest at the Craven Cottage Stadium, Aleksandar Mitrović and Fabio Carvalho were on target to hand Fulham their third straight victory.

Hull City have now lost their last three games in the EFL Championship, conceding six goals and scoring nine.

They also suffered a first-round exit from the EFL Cup when they were beaten on penalties by Wigan Athletic two weeks ago.

With three points from their opening four league games, the Tigers are currently 19th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth were denied their third win on the bounce last Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Blackpool side.

Dominic Solanke hit a first-half brace to put the Cherries two goals up, but James Husband and Jerry Yates scored in the second half to help Blackpool force a share of the spoils.

This was followed by a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Norwich City in round two of the EFL Cup last time out.

Head coach Scott Parker will hope his side can quickly bounce back from that humiliating performance and maintain their impressive league form.

Hull City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Hull City have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from their previous 43 meetings. Bournemouth have picked up 13 wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Hull City vs Bournemouth Team News

Hull City

The Tigers will take to the pitch without Ryan Longman (groin), Mallik Wilks (calf) and George Honeyman (ankle), who are all presently injured and will miss the game.

George Moncur will serve his suspension for picking up a straight red against Queens Park Rangers.

Injured: Ryan Longman, Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman

Suspended: George Moncur

Bournemouth

The Cherries remain without the services of Jack Stacey and Lewis Cook, who have been sidelined through muscle and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty; Randell Williams, Matthew Smith, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith; Emiliano Marcondes, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Hull City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Hull City have disappointed so far in the English second tier. They have lost each of their three league games since opening the season with an emphatic 4-1 win over Preston North End.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have started the season on the front foot and we predict they will claim a comfortable win on Saturday.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Bournemouth

