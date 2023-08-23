Hull City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2023

Hull City and Bristol City get round four of the EFL Championship underway when they square off at the MKM Stadium on Friday (August 25).

The hosts picked up successive league wins for the first time this season, edging out Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park on Friday. Liam Rosenior’s men kicked off the new campaign with 2-1 losses against Norwich City and Doncaster Rovers in the league and ELF Cup respectively before thrashing Sheffield United 4-2 on August 8.

Hull now return home, where they're unbeaten in five Championship games, winning thrice since a 3-1 loss against Burnley in March.

Meanwhile, Bristol were condemned to their first defeat of the season last time out, when they were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham City at home. Before that, the Robins picked up one draw and two wins in their opening three games, including an emphatic 5-1 victory over Oxford United in the EFL Cup.

With four points from their first three league games, Bristol are 14th in the EFL Championship, two points off Hull in seventh place.

Hull City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 24 meetings, Bristol holds a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Hull have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Bristol are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the MKM Stadium, winning twice since November 2017.

Rosenior’s men have lost just one of their last six Championship games since April, picking up three wins.

The Robins are unbeaten in four away games across competitions, winning theice since a 1-0 loss in April at Sheffield United.

Hull City vs Bristol City Prediction

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced a combined 20 goals, so expect another thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Hull head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should continue their impressive home run.

Prediction: Hull 2-1 Bristol

Hull City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hull

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six clashes between Hull and Bristol.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored five of their last seven meetings.)