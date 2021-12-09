Hull City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Hull City and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 22 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw with Reading last time out which halted their impressive four-game winning streak. Tom Holmes and Mallik Wilks scored in either half to share the spoils on Saturday.

Bristol City secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Derby County on home turf. Alex Scott's early strike was the difference between the two sides.

Hull City @HullCity



#hcafc | #theTigers 🏆 Grant McCann and George Honeyman have been nominated for the @SkyBetChamp Manager and Player of the Month awards for November! 👏

Just four points separates the two sides in the table. Bristol City are the better-placed side in 17th spot on 26 points, while Hull City are two places below them in 19th place.

Hull City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 88 occasions in the past and Bristol City have a superior record with 36 wins to their name. Hull City were victorious in 28 matches while 24 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2020 when Bristol City claimed a 2-1 victory en-route to Hull City's relegation to League One. Famara Diedhiou and Jamie Paterson scored to guide the Robins to all three points.

Hull City form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Bristol City form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Hull City vs Bristol City Team News

Hull City

Brandon Fleming (leg), Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Lewie Coyle (ankle) are all unavailable due to injuries. Josh Emmanuel is still sidelined with an illness.

Injuries: Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle

Illness: Josh Emmanuel

Suspension: None

Bristol City

The Robins have a number of players sidelined due to fitness issues. Nathan Baker (head), Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee) and Joe Williams (hamstring) are all unavailable. Andy King is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams

Doubtful: Andy King

Suspension: None

Hull City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Hull City vs Bristol City Prediction

Hull City have had a remarkable turnaround in the last few weeks and the Tigers will head into this game full of confidence. Their solid defense has been the bedrock of their improved form which has seen them go eight matches without conceding more than one goal.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity 🛍 Get 20% off EVERYTHING in the Bristol Sport store until Monday!



Shop now: 👇 🛍 Get 20% off EVERYTHING in the Bristol Sport store until Monday!Shop now: 👇

Bristol City have struggled for consistency throughout the season and it is difficult to predict which side will turn up on any given day. With just four points separating the two sides, we can expect a cagey game of few chances.

We are backing Hull City to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Bristol City

Edited by Shardul Sant