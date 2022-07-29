Hull City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Hull City will host Bristol City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in the opening weekend of the 2022-23 English Championship campaign.

The Tigers gained promotion to the Championship last season and managed to retain their spot in the second tier. They finished 19th in the league with 51 points from 46 games and will be targeting a stronger showing this season.

Hull City have had a busy summer with multiple players coming in to offset a few significant departures. They will aim to kick off their league campaign with a win after an inconsistent pre-season run.

Bristol City strung together a fairly decent run of results in their final 10 games of the previous season to extend their stay in the Championship to the eighth season. They finished 17th in the league standings, four points above their weekend hosts.

The Robins enjoyed a solid run of results in the off-season, picking up a 1-0 win over Premier League side Bournemouth in their final pre-season outing and will be looking to take that confidence into the new campaign.

Hull City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 90 meetings between Hull City and Bristol City. The hosts have won 28 of those games, while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the visitors won 5-0.

Hull City Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Bristol City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Hull City vs Bristol City Team News

Hull City

Ryan Longman, Dogukan Sinik and Josh Emmanuel are all set to miss the weekend's game due to injuries, while Nathan Baxter is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Ryan Longman, Dogukan Sinik, Josh Emmanuel

Doubtful: Nathan Baxter

Suspended: None

Bristol City

The visitors will be without the services of Antoine Semenyo and Nathan Baker this weekend as they are both injured. Tomas Kalas is a major doubt for this one as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Nathan Baker

Doubtful: Tomas Kalas

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matt Ingram; Tobias Figueiredo, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Lewie Coyle, Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, Brandon Fleming; Ozan Tufan; Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Oscar Estupinan

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Kal Naismith; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Mark Sykes, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Hull City vs Bristol City Prediction

Hull City picked up three wins and three defeats in their six friendly outings this month. They showed solidity on home turf in the closing stages of the previous campaign and will be looking to continue that this season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong pre-season run, winning three of their four games and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Bristol City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far