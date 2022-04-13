Hull City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hull City play host to Cardiff City at the MKM Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers will be seeking to complete a league double over the visitors after picking up a 1-0 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

Hull City returned to winning ways as they edged out Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Tigers were on a two-game losing streak, falling to defeats at the hands of Luton Town and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Hull City have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and currently find themselves in 20th place after picking up 44 points from 41 games.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, quickly found their feet in the EFL Championship as they claimed a 2-1 victory at Reading last time out.

This followed a humbling 4-0 home loss against Swansea City on April 2 which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 49 points from 40 games, Cardiff City are currently 17th in the table, albeit with one game in hand.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from the last 68 meetings between the teams, Hull City head into Friday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Cardiff City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Hull City Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Hull City vs Cardiff City Team News

Hull City

Hull City will be without Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel, who have been ruled out through ankle and leg injuries respectively.

Injured: Andy Cannon, Josh Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will take to the pitch without Isaac Vassell (knee), Max Watters (ankle) and Sean Morrison (ACL), who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Sean Morrison

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Hull City (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh, Tyler Smith

Cardiff City (5-3-2): Dillon Philips; Joel Bagan, Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Alfie Doughty; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City responded to their humbling defeat against Swansea City in style as they edged Reading away from home. They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last six games and we predict they will carry this fine form into Friday’s game and claim maximum points.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Cardiff City

