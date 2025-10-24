Hull City vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Hull City and Charlton Athletic will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 12 clash on Saturday (October 25th). The game will be played at the MKM Stadium.

The hosts will be aiming to build on the 2-1 victory they registered over Leicester City at the same venue in midweek. Liam Miller gave them the lead in the sixth minute, while Joe Gelhardt doubled their lead midway through the second half. Aaron Ramsey halved the deficit midway through the second half, but the visitors were unable to complete the comeback.

Charlton, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 away win over Ipswich Town. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Sonny Carey, Macaulay Gillesphey, and Miles Leaburn scoring a goal each.

The win took them to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 18 points from 11 games. Hull are seventh, level on the same number of points.

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Charlton Athletic have 20 wins to their name, Hull City were victorious 12 times, while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since May 2021, when Charlton claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of Hull City's last 11 games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with nine games witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Charlton's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Hull City's last four games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Hull City have won their last three games on the bounce to boost their hopes of promotion. They sit just outside the playoff spots on goal difference, and victory here would see them climb into the top six.

Charlton returned to the Championship after a five-year absence, having won the League One playoff last season. The Addicks are looking to make it back-to-back promotions to return to the EPL for the first time since 2007.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hull City 2-2 Charlton Athletic

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

