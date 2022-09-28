Hull City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2022

Hull City play host to Luton Town at the MKM Stadium in round 12 of the EFL Championship on Friday.

The Tigers head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Hull City failed to find their feet in their most recent outing as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss against Swansea City two Saturdays ago.

The Tigers have now lost their last four league matches, scoring once and shipping 11 goals since a 3-2 victory over Coventry City on August 27.

With 11 points from 10 games, Hull City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship standings, one point above Middlesbrough in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Luton Town snapped their two-game winless run last time out when they saw off Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on home turf.

They now head away from home where they have won their last two away games, beating Swansea City and Cardiff City respectively.

Luton Town have picked up 13 points from their 10 games so far to sit 11th in the league standings, but could potentially rise as high as fifth place with all three points this weekend.

Hull City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Luton Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Luton Town head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins over the Tigers, dating back to a 3-0 defeat in September 2019.

Hull City are currently on a four-game losing streak, stretching back to August's 3-2 home victory over Coventry City.

Luton Town are unbeaten in all but one of their last six games, picking up three wins and two draws — with a 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic on September 3 being the only exception.

Hull City vs Luton Town Prediction

While Hull City will be looking to arrest their slump, awaiting them is a Luton Town side who will be buoyed by their impressive win over Blackburn Rovers. We predict the visitors will keep the ball rolling this weekend and extend their dominance over the Tigers.

Prediction: Hull City 0-2 Luton Town

Hull City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Hull City have failed to find the back of the net in three consecutive games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Luton Town’s last six matches)

