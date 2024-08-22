Hull City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

Hull City play host to Millwall in the third round of games in the English Championship on Saturday (August 24). Both teams are winless in the league this season.

Tim Walter's Hull are coming off a a 1-1 draw at Plymouth in their second Championship game of the campaign. Ibrahim Cissoko's 52nd-minute opener for Plymouth was cancelled out by Lewie Coyle 11 minutes later.

Before that, the Tigers had lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their EFL Cup opener after drawing 1-1 with Bristol City on the opening day of the season. Oscar Estupinan's injury-time striker rescued a point for Hull after Fally Mayulu had opened the scoring in the 84th minute.

Trending

Meanwhile, Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a 4-3 loss at Bristol City, recovering from two goals down to take the lead before conceding twice in the final 12 minutes. Earlier, the Lions won 1-0 at Portsmouth in their EFL Cup opener after losing 3-2 at home in their Championship opener.

After two games, Hull are 17th in the standings with two points, while Millwall are 22nd and yet to open their account.

On that note, here's a look at their head-to-head and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-Millwall Championship clash at the MKM Stadium on Saturday:

Hull City vs Millwall head-to-head and key numbers

In 72 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Millwall 27-24, including their last meeting, which they won 1-0 at home in the Championship in February.

In their last 10 meetings with Millwall, the Tigers have won four times and lost thrice.

The Tigers have a win and a defeat in their last five home games across competitions.

Millwall have won three of their last five road games across competitions, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most result result first): Hull: D-L-D-L-D; Millwal: L-W-L-W-W

Hull City vs Millwall prediction

Both Hull and Millwall have made a slow start to the season, but the two sides experienced contrasting results in their respective EFL Cup openers.

The Tigers hold a narrow head-to-head advantage and have had an unbeaten start to their league campaign, while the Lions are still to open their account. Millwall, though, have scored five times in their opening two games compared to Hull's two but have had a far more leakier defence.

Nevertheless, expect Hull to continue their unbeaten start to the season with another stalemate.

Prediction: Hull 0-0 Millwall

Hull City vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Hull City to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have three clean sheets in their last five games in this fixture.)

Tip-3: Under 0.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have produced only one goal.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback