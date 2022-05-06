Hull City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship will return this weekend for the final time this season and will see Hull City host Nottingham Forest at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City have achieved safety on their return to the Championship and will now be targeting a top-half league finish next season. They were beaten 5-0 by Bristol City in their last game and will be looking to shake that off at the weekend.

The Tigers sit 18th in the league table with 50 points from 45 games. They will look to return to winning ways on Saturday to end their season with a victory.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to secure automatic qualification to the Premier League after losing 1-0 to Bournemouth in a cagey clash at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds sit third in the Championship standings with 79 points. They have already secured playoff football and will be targeting victory this weekend in preparation for that.

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 70 meetings between Hull City and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season, which Nottingham Forest won 2-1.

Hull City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Hull City Team News

Hull City

The hosts remain without the services of Randell Williams and Josh Emmanuel, who are both injured.

Injured: Randell Williams, Josh Emmanuel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Max Lowe, Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban all remain out with injuries and are not expected to play at the weekend. Steve Cook and Ryan Yates both picked up knocks against Bournemouth earlier this week and are doubts for this one.

Injured: Max Lowe, Keinan Davis, Lewis Grabban

Doubtful: Steve Cook, Ryan Yates

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Brandon Fleming, George Honeyman, Richard Smallwood, Lewie Coyle; Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Kean Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Cafu, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Hull City have lost two of their last three games, including an embarrassing defeat last time out. They have, however, won back-to-back games at the MKM Stadium and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Nottingham Forest's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be determined to shake that off as they prepare for the playoffs. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Nottingham Forest

