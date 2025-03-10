Hull City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Hull City will host Oxford United at MKM Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result as they look to stay above the relegation zone going into the final weeks of the season.

Hull were satisfied to come away with a point in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bristol City, having gone down to 10 men by the 14th minute. The Tigers, who sit 19th in the table, have won two and drawn two of their last five games but are only five points clear of the drop zone and could end the matchday in 21st place should they fail to pick up any points on Wednesday.

Oxford continued their winless run this weekend with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City, marking their eighth consecutive league game without a win. The visitors now sit a place and two points above their midweek opponents and will have a similar incentive to get a result when they make the trip to Yorkshire.

Hull City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 45 previous occasions going into Wednesday's game. Hull have won 13 of those games, and 15 have ended in draws and Oxford have won the remaining 17.

The sides are evenly matched in their last nine competitive meetings since 1994, with both teams winning three games apiece and their other three matchups ending in draws.

Only Luton Town (32) and Derby County (35) have scored fewer goals in the English second tier this season than Hull's 36. The hosts have, however, conceded only 45 across their 36 games, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

The Yellows have only scored one more goal than Saturday’s hosts in the league so far and have conceded more than all but four teams in the division.

Hull City vs Oxford United Prediction

The Tigers are slight favorites going into Wednesday's tie and will receive an edge from being in better form but will need to be at their best if they are to get all three points.

Oxford will hope to take advantage of their hosts' poor home record this season to secure at least a point this week. They have, however, struggled on the road themselves and could lose this one.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Oxford United

Hull City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

