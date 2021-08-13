Hull City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City will lock horns with QPR in an EFL Championship game set to take place on Saturday afternoon.
Hull City were victorious in their EFL Cup game against Wigan Athletic, beating them 8-7 on penalties after the two sides were level after regulation. They registered an emphatic 4-1 win against Preston in their Championship opener and are currently top of the table on goal difference.
Meanwhile, QPR are also coming off a penalty shootout win in the EFL Cup, as the Hoops got past Leyton Orient 1-1 (5-3) on spot-kicks. They drew their first game in the league 1-1 with Milwall. Jed Wallace gave Leyton Orient the lead in the 11th minute, but Robert Dickie's 31st-minute strike restored parity.
Hull City vs QPR Head-to-Head
Hull City and Queens Park Rangers have played 18 matches against each other so far. Hull have won seven games, while Rangers have won four matches. Seven fixtures have ended in draws.
Hull City won the last game that was played between the two sides as Jackson Irvine struck late in the game to hand his side a 2-1 victory.
Hull City form guide (all competitions): W-L
QPR form guide (all competitions): D-W
Hull City vs QPR Team News
Hull City
Callum Elder and George Honeyman have been sidelined with injuries, while Randell Williams and Thomas Mayer are in isolation following a positive test for COVID-19.
Greg Docherty is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend.
Injured: Callum Elder and George Honeyman
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Randell Williams and Thomas Mayer
QPR
Ilias Chair and Sam Field have been ruled out with injuries. Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes are expected to partner up front for the Rangers.
Injured: Ilias Chair and Sam Field
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Hull City vs QPR Predicted XI
Hull City Predicted XI ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis
QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jordan Archer; Yoann Barbett, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Moses Odubajo; Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin
Hull City vs QPR Prediction
Hull City have been in encouraging form lately and they go into this game as the slightly favored team. This encounter has produced goals galore in the past and we predict that Hull will prevail by a narrow margin in an entertaining game.
Prediction: Hull City 3-2 QPR
