Hull City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Hull City host Sunderland at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

The Tigers are down in 21st position with 25 points from 22 games, having won only seven times in the campaign so far.

After starting their campaign with four unbeaten games, Hull lost six of their next seven, including five in a row, which ended Shota Arveladze's run as the head coach.

Liam Rosenior was instated as the new manager on 3 November, but things have hardly improved under him, with the Yorkshire outfit winning just once in four games in charge so far.

Sunderland have accrued just five points more than Hull City and sit in 11th place.

In their first season back in the Championship since the 2017-18 season, the Black Cats have struggled to hit peak form and have won two games in a row just once so far.

Alex Neil was sacked back in August for winning just two of their opening six games, but that move has hardly made a difference, with Tony Mowbray winning only six of his 16 games in charge so far.

Hull City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning 22 times and losing to Hull on 15 occasions.

This will be their first encounter since the 2020-21 season.

The last two clashes between Hull and Sunderland, coming in January and April 2021, ended in 1-1 draws.

Hull have conceded more goals (39) and kept fewer clean sheets (3) than any other side in the Championship this season.

Sunderland have won their last two away games and are aiming to win three in a row for the first time since a run of four in April 2007.

Hull are winless in their last seven meetings with Sunderland.

Hull City vs Sunderland Prediction

Hull haven't beaten Sunderland in a while and are winless in their last two games, but the Black Cats are also coming into the game on the back of a defeat.

Given how their overall campaign has panned out, this could end in a draw.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Sunderland

Hull City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

