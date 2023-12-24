Hull City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023 

Hull City will host Sunderland at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but continue their push for playoff football. They were beaten 3-2 by Bristol City in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow 2-1 victory before their opponents scored twice in the final 15 minutes of normal time to clinch all three points.

Hull City sit sixth in the league table with 36 points from 23 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this week.

Like their opponents, Sunderland are currently chasing playoff football despite their recent struggles. They were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City in their game on Saturday and had multiple chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but were guilty of wayward finishing.

The visitors have picked up 33 points from 23 games this season and now sit ninth in the league standings. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Hull City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Hull and Sunderland. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only two of the Tigers' seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only three of the Black Cats' 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Sunderland have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Hull City vs Sunderland Prediction

Hull's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to Tuesday's clash.

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven matches. They are winless in their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Sunderland

Hull City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)

