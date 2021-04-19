Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Hull City host Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium in League One on Tuesday.

The Tigers are leading the league table with 82 points and are looking to take another step closer to promotion.

Second-placed Peterborough are three points behind but have a game in hand over them, so Grant McCann's side cannot afford to slip up.

Luckily for them, Sunderland are currently in a downward spiral, losing their last three games in a row to cede a place in the top-two and drop to third.

Once seen as favorites for direct promotion to the Championship, the Black Cats are eight points off second position and may have to go through the playoffs again.

Hull City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

There have been 45 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning 22 times and losing to Hull in only 15 games.

When the sides met in January for the first-leg of their clash, they played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Stadium of Light.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Hull City vs Sunderland Team News

Hull City

Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur and Max Clark are unavailable for the Tigers through injuries, while George Honeyman remains a doubt.

The midfielder was absent from the squad to face Fleetwood Town last time out and faces a race against time to be fit to face his old club.

Should he indeed be ruled out, Dan Crowley will have to fill in for him again.

Injured: Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur, and Max Clark

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Tom Flanagan is fast approaching full fitness and may start from the bench if given the green signal.

However, Dion Sanderson missed the last match with a back injury and might be sidelined for this game.

Injured: Dion Sanderson, Jake Vokins, and Arbenit Xhemajli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Greg Docherty, Regan Slater; Mallik Wilks, Dan Crawley, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Max Power, Bailey Wright, Luke O'Nien, Callum McFadzean; Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen; Jordan Jones, Aiden O'Brien, Aiden McGeady; Charlie Wyke.

Hull City vs Sunderland Prediction

It's going to be tough as both sides have Championship aspirations and any slip-up would be a huge dent in their hopes of moving up.

But if current form is anything to go by, then Hull might just squeak out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Sunderland