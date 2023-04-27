Hull City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Hull City take on Swansea City at the MKM Stadium in round 45 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 29). The Swans head into the weekend looking to make it five wins on the trot and strengthen their late push for a playoff spot.

Hull returned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Watford 1-0 courtesy of Ozan Tufan’s first-half penalty. Before that, the Tigers saw their five-match unbeaten run snapped on April 19 with a 3-1 defeat against Middlesbrough. Hull have picked up 56 points from 44 games and are 15th in the Championship, level on points with 14th-placed Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Swansea kept their slim chances of a playoff spot alive with a 3-0 win over Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road. Russell Martin’s side have won their last four games, scoring ten goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw against Coventry City on April 7.

With 62 points from 44 games, the Swans are 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Norwich and three points off the playoffs places.

Hull City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 32 wins from their last 81 meetings, Swansea hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Hull have picked up two fewer wins since their first meeting in November 1925, while 19 games have ended all square.

The Swans are winless in six visits to the MKM Stadium, losing five, since a 1-0 win in December 2014.

Hull are unbeaten in three home games, winning twice since the start of April.

Swansea have won all but one of their last seven outings, with a goalless draw with Coventry City on April 7 being the exception.

Hull City vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea's sensational late-season form has put them in playoff contention, as they sit just three points off the top six.

With just two games to go and several teams involved in the congested top-six race, the Swans should do just enough to claim all three points and keep their promotion hopes alive.

Prediction: Hull 1-3 Swansea

Hull City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten clashes.)

