Hull City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Hull City will host Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to the new year but seem to have found their feet in recent weeks and are once again on the hunt for playoff football. They beat Millwall 1-0 in their last match, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace scoring the sole goal of the game just five minutes after kick-off.

Hull City sit sixth in the Championship standings with 45 points from 29 games and will be looking to extend their winning streak when they play on Saturday.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to life under new boss Luke Williams and currently find themselves deep in the bottom-half of the pile. They were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit 17th in the table with 33 points from 30 matches. They will now be looking to shake off their poor run of form and return to winning ways this weekend.

Hull City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 83 meetings between Hull and Swansea. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only four of the Tigers' 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Swans are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Hull City vs Swansea City Prediction

Hull are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their seven games prior. They have lost just one of their last four home games across all competitions and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Swansea are on a run of four consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last six games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Hull City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last 10 matchups)