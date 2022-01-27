Hull City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Separated by just three points and two places in the EFL Championship table, Hull City and Swansea City square off at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Swans having failed to win any of the last four meetings between the sides since 2018.

Hull City continued their surge away from the relegation places last Saturday as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

This followed a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

With 29 points from 27 games, Hull City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Swansea City were denied their second win on the bounce last time out when they played out a stale draw at QPR.

Prior to that, the Swans ended their five-game winless run, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Preston North End.

Swansea City, who have two games in hand, are currently 17th in the EFL Championship standings after picking up 32 points from 25 games.

Hull City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Swansea City head into Saturday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their last 79 encounters.

Hull City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Swansea City Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Hull City vs Swansea City Team News

Hull City

Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon and Callum Elder are all recuperating from injuries and are set to miss Saturday’s game.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans will have to make do with the absence of Jamie Paterson, who has been sidelined through injury. Flynn Downes is currently suspended after picking up a red card last time out.

Injured: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: Flynn Downes

Hull City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Randell Williams; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Kean Lewis-Potter

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith; Joel Piroe

Hull City vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides head into the game in rejuvenated form and this makes for an exciting and nerve-racking watch. Hull City are unbeaten in all but one of their last five home outings in the league, claiming three wins and one draw. We are tipping them to maintain this fine form and come away with all three points once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Manas Mitul