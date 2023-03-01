Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2023

Hull City will host West Bromwich Albion at the MKM Stadium on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for form of late, although they remain on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City in their last game and could have no complaints after being second-best for most of the game.

Hull have picked up 42 points from 34 games this season and sit 16th in the Championship standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

West Brom began life under manager Carlos Corberan in strong fashion but have hit a rough patch of late, consequently falling behind in the race for promotion. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 win over in-form Middlesbrough, featuring a first-half brace from Daryl Dike.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 48 points from 33 games. They are six points behind Luton Town in the final playoff spot and will aim to reduce the gap on Friday.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Hull and West Brom. The hosts have won 19 of those games, while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Seven of the Baggies' 11 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Tigers have kept eight clean sheets in the Championship this season, the third-fewest in the competition so far.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Hull are on a four-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last six home league games and will be hopeful of a result here.

West Brom's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will be determined to build on that. They have, however, lost their last four away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - West Brom to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in their last six games in this fixture)

Poll : 0 votes