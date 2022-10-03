Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2022

Hull City will host Wigan Athletic at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night in another round of Championship football.

The Tigers enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign but have since lost their way, prompting the dismissal of manager Shota Arveladze just nine months after his appointment. The exit of the Georgian boss was announced hours before Hull's game against Luton Town last time out, in which they went on to lose 2-0.

Hull City have picked up just 11 points from 11 games and sit 20th in the Championship standings. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a decent return to the Championship and are pushing for the playoff spots. They picked up a 2-0 away win over fellow newly-promoted side Rotherham United in their last game, with Will Keane and Tom Naylor both getting on the scoresheet to clinch a deserved win for the Latics.

The Latics sit 10th in the league table with 16 points and will aim to add to that tally on Wednesday.

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Hull City and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won three more. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The Latics are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Tigers are without a clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

All three of Hull City's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Wigan have the best away record in the Championship so far this season, picking up 13 points from an obtainable 15 on the road.

The home side have the worst defensive record in the league this season, with a goal concession tally of 23.

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Hull City are in abysmal form at the moment, losing their last five matches on the bounce and failing to score any goals in four of those games. They have lost their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Wigan Athletic have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last five games in the league. They have won their last four away matches and should continue that streak here.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wigan Athletic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

