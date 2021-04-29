Hull City vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Hull City host Wigan Athletic at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday in their final home game of the League One season.

Hull have already secured promotion to the Championship.

The Tigers are at the top of the table with 86 points from 44 games, three clear of Peterborough, who've also secured direct promotion.

But it's not over for them yet, as the title of League One champion is still up for grabs, and winning the next match would essentially confirm that too.

Wigan Athletic are also looking to finish their campaign on a resounding note. They have turned their fortunes around to escape a relegation scramble with four consecutive victories.

Languishing second from bottom at the start of the month, the Latics beat Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland, Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town in a remarkable burst of form. That was followed by a 1-1 draw to Burton Albion last weekend.

This has propelled them four points clear of the bottom three with two games to go, but they still need three points from their remaining two games to confirm their survival. That is, unless Northampton and Rochdale, the two immediate sides below them, stumble.

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head

There have been 26 previous clashes between the sides. Hull City have beaten Wigan eight times, but lost in 11 games.

Advertisement

However, in the first-leg of their clash this season, the Tigers ran out 5-0 victors.

👊 An outstanding performance from Latics on a memorable trip to Saturday's opponents in 2008...#wafc🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) April 26, 2021

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Hull City

Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur are both injured, while Max Clark is doubtful, having missed the last game altogether.

Injured: Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗨️ Grant McCann feels that a strong collective belief in the process and playing style has been a key factor in Hull City’s promotion success this season.#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) April 29, 2021

Wigan Athletic

Tom Pearce is the only major absentee for the Latics as the left-back is unlikely to feature in either of the remaining two games of the season.

Advertisement

Centre-forward Kyle Joseph is pushing for a start, while Dan Gardner could come into midfield.

Injured: Tom Pearce

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Greg Docherty, Regan Slater; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis.

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Jamie Jones; Corey Whelan, Curtis Tilt, George Johnston, Luke Robinson; Lee Evans, Funso Ojo; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Viv Solomon-Otabor; Kyle Joseph.

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Both sides are in excellent form right now but don't expect either of them to come flying out of the blocks.

With something on the line for both Hull and Wigan, they'd be hesitant to go all out, and a share of the spoils seems a likely outcome.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Wigan Athletic