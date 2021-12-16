"Human ties are more fascinating than money" - Kylian Mbappe drops subtle hint on future amid rumors of PSG exit

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a switch away from the Parc des Princes. Amid the rumors, the Frenchman has once again addressed his future with the French giants, dropping a subtle hint on what his next step could be.

There have been reports that PSG have offered to make Kylian Mbappe the highest-paid player in their squad in a bid to convince him to stay.

However, the striker doesn't seem to be moved by that as he maintains that money isn't the most important thing to consider.

"Human ties are more fascinating than money," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying.

"Human ties are more fascinating than money," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying.

"It is life experience that counts more than earning money, even if it is important, because we have families to support."

Kylian Mbappe then proceeded by giving a hint regarding his future plans. He revealed that he is open to traveling abroad to make new discoveries, link up with players of different cultures and try out new things.

This clearly shows that the attacker is very much interested in joining a new club.

"I am looking forward to discovering, traveling, meeting players from different cultures," he explained.

"I am looking forward to discovering, traveling, meeting players from different cultures," he explained.

"Now that we are talking about a career, there may be room for the unforeseen. Indulging yourself, creating surprise, is part of the beauty of sport.

"Things can happen that change your plans: it is impossible to predict what I will do in the next 20 years," Mbappe added.

Kylian Mbappe running the show for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe is firing on all cylinders for PSG at the moment

Kylian Mbappe has been by far the standout performer in PSG's squad this season. With Lionel Messi and Neymar still trying to find their feet, the Frenchman has been making the difference for the team with his goalscoring exploits since the campaign kicked off.

So far, Kylian Mbappe has recorded 13 goals and 14 assists to his name in 23 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season.

That is split into nine goals and eight assists in 17 Ligue 1 games and four goals and six assists in six Champions League appearances.

