The international break is set to feature an intriguing set of games as Hungary take on Iceland in a crucial playoff encounter that could determine the fortunes of both sides in Europe's premier international competition. Both teams will want to qualify for the Euros and have to win this game.

Hungary recovered from their devastating defeat against Wales last month by thrashing Bulgaria by a comprehensive 3-1 margin. The Magyars have been positive about their chances to qualify for the Euros and have a point to prove in this game.

Iceland have been excellent in the Euro qualifiers over the past few months and edged Romania to a 2-1 victory last month. The away side has an excellent array of players and holds a slight upper hand in this game.

⚽⚽ - Most EURO qualifying goals in Iceland's history



11 - Gylfi Sigurdsson (+2)

10 - Eidur Gudjohnsen

7 - Kolbeinn Sigthórsson

Hungary vs Iceland Head-to-Head

Hungary have an excellent record against Iceland and have won seven games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two sides. Iceland have managed only one victory against Hungary and will need to improve their record in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in the UEFA Euro 2016 ended in a 1-1 draw. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored Iceland's goal on the day and is likely to play an important role in this game.

Hungary form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Iceland form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Hungary vs Iceland Team News

Hungary have a strong squad

Hungary

Hungary have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Adam Kovacsik, Botond Barath, and Benjamin Babati in this game. Star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is back for this fixture and will feature against Iceland.

Injured: Adam Kovacsik, Botond Barath, Benjamin Babati, Laszlo Kleinheisler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sigurdsson is a key player for Iceland

Iceland

Iceland have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need all the resources at their disposal to win this game. The away side is unlikely to make any changes to the team that defeated Romania last month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Iceland Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Willi Orban; Filip Holender, Dominik Szoboszlai, David Miklos Siger, Adam Nagy, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai

Iceland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hannes Halldorsson; Hordur Magnusson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Kari Arnason, Victor Palsson; Arnor Traustason, Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Johann Gudmundsson; Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Hungary vs Iceland Prediction

Hungary are a well-drilled outfit and will have to be at their best to deny Iceland an early lead in this game. The likes of Sigurdsson and Finnbogason have been excellent for the island nation and will be keen on guiding their side past the finish line in this game.

Hungary have been excellent against Iceland in the past and could potentially pull off a victory in this game. Both sides are on a fairly even footing but Iceland's firepower in the final third might give them a slight edge in this game.

Prediction: Hungary 1-2 Iceland

