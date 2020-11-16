Hungary vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Hungary take on Turkey in a crucial group-stage match on Wednesday. Both teams are in with a chance of promotion to League A of the competition and will have to be at their best this week.

Turkey are currently level on points with Russia at the top of the group and are in contention for the top spot in the coming weeks. The away side edged Russia to a stunning 3-2 victory over the weekend and can potentially pull off a coup with a victory in this fixture.

Hungary are currently only two points behind Turkey in the standings and will need to put their opponents to the sword to put a positive spin on their rather inconsistent campaign. The Magyars were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia in their previous game and will need all three points from this game.

Hungary vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Hungary have a good historical record against Turkey and have won nine games out of a total of 15 matches between the two sides. Turkey have managed only four victories against Hungary and will need to put in an improved performance in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a stunning 1-0 victory for Hungary. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winning goal on the day and will be his side's chief threat going into this game.

Hungary form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Turkey form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Hungary vs Turkey Team News

Hungary have a strong squad

Hungary

Hungary have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Adam Kovacsik, Botond Barath, and Benjamin Babati in this game. Star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been in excellent form and will want to make an impact in this game.

Injured: Adam Kovacsik, Botond Barath, Benjamin Babati, Laszlo Kleinheisler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cenk Tosun is an important player for Turkey

Turkey

With veteran striker Burak Yilmaz back in contention after serving his suspension, Cenk Tosun is likely to make a substitute appearance in this game. Caglar Soyuncu seems to have recovered from his injury but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Caglar Soyuncu

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Turkey Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, Endre Botka; Filip Holender, David Miklos Siger, Adam Nagy, Barnabas Bese; Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar, Nemanja Nikolic

Turkey Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mert Gunok, Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin; Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Hungary vs Turkey Prediction

Hungary have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months and with the talented Dominik Szoboszlai leading from the front, the Magyars may well pull off another positive result this week.

Turkey will take plenty of heart from their victory against Russia over the weekend but will need to cover their bases in the absence of Caglar Soyuncu. Hungary have a well-rounded side and can potentially take something away from this game.

Prediction: Hungary 2-2 Turkey

