Switzerland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the UEFA Nations League as Switzerland take on Ukraine lock horns in a crucial League A game that could potentially determine the future of both teams in the European competition. With Spain and Germany engaged in a battle to secure the top spot in the group, Switzerland and Ukraine will want to ensure their survival in the top flight.
Ukraine have consistently punched above their weight in the UEFA Nations League and can potentially win this game. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Germany over the weekend and need to bounce back against Switzerland on Tuesday.
Switzerland held on to pull off a 1-1 draw against Spain on Saturday and will need to put in a robust performance to stand a chance against Andriy Shevchenko's outfit. The Swiss have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal and have a point to prove in this game.
Switzerland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head
Ukraine have an excellent record against Switzerland and have won two games out of a total of three matches played between the two sides. Switzerland have never defeated Ukraine in an official fixture on the international stage and have plenty of ground to cover this week.
The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Ukraine. Andriy Yarmolenko got on to the scoresheet on the day but will not be able to feature in this game.
Switzerland form guide: D-L-D-L-L
Ukraine form guide: L-L-W-L-L
Switzerland vs Ukraine Team News
Switzerland
Switzerland will have to replace Nico Elvedi in their line-up after the defender picked up a late red card against Spain. The Swiss are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting eleven going into this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nico Elvedi
Ukraine
The Ukraine squad has been hit with yet another bout of the coronavirus and will have to do without several star players in this game. Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko, and Viktor Tsyhankov have tested positive for the virus and have been excluded from this squad.
Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko, Viktor Tsyhankov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Switzerland vs Ukraine Predicted XI
Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov; Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Eduard Sobol; Ruslan Malinvoskiy, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Marlos, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Zubkov
Switzerland vs Ukraine Prediction
Switzerland have not been at their best and will have to arrest their relatively steep decline in this game. The Swiss do have a potent forward line and will have to rely on the likes of Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri to guide them across the finish line this week.
Ukraine have shown a considerable amount of improvement under the legendary Andriy Shevchenko but will need to solve a few defensive issues ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this week.
Prediction: Switzerland 1-1 Ukraine
