Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Switzerland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Switzerland take on Ukraine this week
Switzerland take on Ukraine this week
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified 15 Nov 2020, 20:27 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the UEFA Nations League as Switzerland take on Ukraine lock horns in a crucial League A game that could potentially determine the future of both teams in the European competition. With Spain and Germany engaged in a battle to secure the top spot in the group, Switzerland and Ukraine will want to ensure their survival in the top flight.

Ukraine have consistently punched above their weight in the UEFA Nations League and can potentially win this game. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Germany over the weekend and need to bounce back against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Switzerland held on to pull off a 1-1 draw against Spain on Saturday and will need to put in a robust performance to stand a chance against Andriy Shevchenko's outfit. The Swiss have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal and have a point to prove in this game.

Switzerland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Ukraine have an excellent record against Switzerland and have won two games out of a total of three matches played between the two sides. Switzerland have never defeated Ukraine in an official fixture on the international stage and have plenty of ground to cover this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Ukraine. Andriy Yarmolenko got on to the scoresheet on the day but will not be able to feature in this game.

Switzerland form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Ukraine form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Cesc Fabregas claims former Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Switzerland vs Ukraine Team News

Switzerland have a formidable squad
Switzerland have a formidable squad

Switzerland

Switzerland will have to replace Nico Elvedi in their line-up after the defender picked up a late red card against Spain. The Swiss are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting eleven going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nico Elvedi

Yarmolenko will not be able to play this game
Yarmolenko will not be able to play this game

Ukraine

The Ukraine squad has been hit with yet another bout of the coronavirus and will have to do without several star players in this game. Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko, and Viktor Tsyhankov have tested positive for the virus and have been excluded from this squad.

Advertisement

Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko, Viktor Tsyhankov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov; Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Eduard Sobol; Ruslan Malinvoskiy, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Marlos, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Zubkov

Switzerland vs Ukraine Prediction

Switzerland have not been at their best and will have to arrest their relatively steep decline in this game. The Swiss do have a potent forward line and will have to rely on the likes of Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri to guide them across the finish line this week.

Ukraine have shown a considerable amount of improvement under the legendary Andriy Shevchenko but will need to solve a few defensive issues ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-1 Ukraine

Also Read: Real Madrid set to provide Sergio Ramos contract update on Monday

Published 15 Nov 2020, 20:27 IST
UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Switzerland Football Ukraine Football Xherdan Shaqiri Andriy Yarmolenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी