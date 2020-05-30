'I almost quit football' reveals EPL star Jorginho in inspiring Chelsea video

In a video posted on EPL club Chelsea's official social media accounts, Jorginho Frello opens up on the hardships he's had to face in his career. The Italian reveals a heartbreaking yet inspiring story of his rise through the struggles he faced. The Brazilian-born EPL star arrived in England ahead of the start of last season and has become a regular for in the Blues' preferred XI.

EPL midfielder Jorginho opens up on early struggles

Speaking on the struggles he had to endure in the 'Breaking Barriers' video, Jorginho began,

"When I was little I did three different trials at three Brazilian clubs. All three clubs said I would never be good enough because I was too small."

Due to this, Jorginho wanted to train harder and make his dream a reality. The EPL midfielder continued,

"I then went to a football academy that was 200km away from my home. In the winter I had cold showers as there was no hot water."

The Italian has grown into an essential figure for Chelsea

The Chelsea #5 then went on to explain how such an experience was a difficult one for a young boy. The EPL maestro revealed that he almost gave up on his dream of playing football. However, he continued to work hard and told his mother that this is his dream, and he will pursue it no matter what happens.

"To go through this at 13 wasn't easy. And in that moment I wanted to give up on football. And I said, 'I'm not coming home mama. This is my dream."

180 - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho attempted 180 passes against West Ham – since 2003-04, this is the most by a player in a single Premier League match. Metronome. pic.twitter.com/3jwxjMlhkU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2018

Advertisement

Jorginho ended by leaving the viewers with an inspiring message and told them to never give up on their dreams.

"Always believe and don't give up. Because there will be difficult moments. But after..... glory awaits."

Jorginho was brought to the EPL by his previous manager Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli manager was instilled at the helm of Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2018/19 summer after fellow Italian Antonio Conte's departure. Sarri's first signing as the new Blues boss was to bring his beloved deep-lying playmaker from Naples for a reported £50m fee.

Jorginho and Sarri shared an excellent relationship

The Italian took a while to get accustomed to the rhythm and intensity of the EPL and his new club. Once he settled in, though, Jorginho played a pivotal role in helping Chelsea to their first European trophy in seven years.

Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League in Sarri's first and only season as Chelsea boss. It was also the first-ever trophy won by the Italian, and he helped Chelsea to an impressive third-place finish on the EPL table. Eden Hazard's swansong at Stamford Bridge played a crucial part as the Belgian was involved in more goals than anyone in the league.

Mateo Kovačić (11.7%) and Jorginho (10.5%) had 22.2% possession between them against Watford.



The entire Watford team combined had 33.3%. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Y2vVNOWsF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 2, 2019

Since Sarri's move from London to Turin, Jorginho has been continuously linked with a move away from Chelsea. It has been reported that Sarri wants to reunite with the EPL midfielder to anchor the base of his new-look Juventus side. However, there has been no concrete report on any potential transfer since.