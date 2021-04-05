"I was ashamed" - Gosens talks about shirt swap incident with Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta star Robin Gosens has spoken about a shirt swap incident with Cristiano Ronaldo which left him 'ashamed'.

Speaking about the incident in his biography titled 'Dreams are Worthwhile', Gosens said:

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

"After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate ... but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No!'"

Speaking about how the incident crushed him, Gosens said:

"I was completely blushed and ashamed, I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

The incident comes as a surprise as Cristiano Ronaldo is usually very gracious when asked to swap shirts.

In fact, Ghana star Emmanuel Gyasi gushed about Cristiano Ronaldo being gracious, calling him a 'great person and a great player.'

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future has been subject to intense speculation

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay or leave?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months.

The Portuguese superstar continues to bang in goals, but Juventus' exit from the Champions League against Porto could force both Ronaldo and Juventus to go in different directions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with sensational returns to Real Madrid and Manchester United and it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the next few months.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Serie A goals than any other player since he made his debut in the competition (76).



Currently the leading goalscorer in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

However, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could force Juventus to part ways with the Portuguese superstar and reduce their wage bill.

Sitting in fourth position in the Serie A table, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be under intense pressure to turn things around and ensure Juve get back to their dominant best.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future also up in the air, Juventus will need a decisive summer transfer window to bounce back strongly next season.

