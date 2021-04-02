Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - April 2021

The Ballon d'Or award is back in 2021 and the race to win football's most prestigious individual prize is heating up. When there is talk of the Ballon d'Or award, the two names which immediately come to mind are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The superstar duo have had their share of ups and downs this year and it will be interesting to see how they continue to perform over the next few months. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are joined on this list by 3 other superstars who have all been in top form since 2021.

International competitions in the summer might have a huge say in the final Ballon d'Or rankings of 2021

With the European Championships and Copa America set to be played in the summer, performances in both those competitions could have a huge say in the final Ballon d'Or 2021 standings.

With so much still to be decided, the race for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is set to go right down to the wire.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 favorites to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Belgium v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne is starting to hit his stride this season. After missing a few games through niggling injuries, the Belgian has made a strong comeback and has been in inspirational form for both club and country.

Arguably the best midfielder in world football right now, De Bruyne has already grabbed 11 assists and scored 5 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Kevin De Bruyne’s consistency is unreal at City:



15/16 - 33G/A

16/17 - 30G/A

17/18 - 34 G/A

18/19 - Injured for majority but 18G/A

19/20 - 40G/A

20/21 - 24 G/A so far pic.twitter.com/Vy4zushY9A — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) April 1, 2021

With Manchester City primed to make a serious bid for all 4 major trophies this season, De Bruyne could well be in with a very good shout at winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021.

Belgium are also one of the favored teams at the European Championships this summer and a deep run in that competition could provide the impetus and momentum for Kevin De Bruyne to challenge for football's most prestigious individual prize.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Luxembourg v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

It has been a tough 2 months for Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo fans. After getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League against Porto, Juventus fell behind in the Serie A title race as well after a shock defeat against Benevento.

However, March was not without its personal highlights for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus superstar scored a stunning hat-trick against Cagliari and also managed to grab a goal for Portugal against Luxemborg.

Carlo Ancelotti: “There is a player who is more dangerous than Cristiano Ronaldo, it's the Cristiano Ronaldo who hadn't scored in the previous match.” pic.twitter.com/xW9GUePnrG — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) April 1, 2021

If Cristiano Ronaldo is to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021, he will need to inspire Portugal to the European Championships this summer. Portugal have a very strong side and are definitely capable of defending their title.

The top scorer in Serie A this season, Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to break more records in 2021.

