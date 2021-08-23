I don't care what will happen: Carlo Ancelotti comments on Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid links

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on how he feels about the potential transfer.

"I don't know if he will arrive. I don't care what will happen,"

That is what Ancelotti said at a press conference when he was asked about Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe.

🚨🚨| Mbappé wants to sign for Real Madrid this summer and not wait until his contract expires to join the Spanish capital. Mbappé wants to arrive in Madrid NOW and he is going to communicate this to his president. @javiherraez [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 16, 2021

'I've got a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that. Let's wait for these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.

"This squad, as it is, can compete for any trophy. We have very big stars here. I'm not going to name all of them, but we have a lot of top players. This squad is full of stars.

"We have to work together. The star, if he is able to compete for the others, wins titles."

Mbappe already knows his future figures if he signed for Madrid, It would be a contract for 6 seasons, for around 25 million net per year and with a signing bonus that will approach 40 million.



In PSG they offer him the same salary category of Messi and Neymar to renew



[ABC] — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) August 12, 2021

Kylian Mbappe's future has become the subject of speculation within the last few weeks. The Frenchman has refused to commit his future to the Parisians, with his current contract with the club expiring at the end of the season.

According to reports, the 22-year-old has already held talks with Paris Saint-Germain to make it clear that he won't be extending his stay at the Parc des Princes. It is believed he will be heading to Real Madrid, with the two parties heavily linked in recent weeks.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain he intends to move

Can Real Madrid afford to sign Kylian Mbappe?

With the current economic crisis in Spain, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will be able to afford the financial commitment to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Paris Saint-Germain are likely to demand a gargatuan fee to part ways with their best player over the last few years.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos could be helped by the fact that the player is in the last year of his contract, which could influence the French giants to be a bit passive in negotiations to avoid losing the player for free at the end of the season.

