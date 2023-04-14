"I am convinced that Mbappe is pushing hard to leave" - Journalist makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Kylian Mbappe is reportedly pushing hard to leave the French club in the summer.

Mbappe's current contract with the Parisian club will run out in the summer of 2024. The Frenchman has the option to extend his deal for another year. Radio Marca journalist Antonio Guijarro, though, believes that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will look to leave the Ligue 1 giants in the summer.

Speaking on Ramon Alvarez's de Mon Live, he said:

"I am convinced that Mbappé is pushing hard to leave. Every now and then he hints at PSG and hints that he made a mistake last year and where he wants to be is at Real Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to Los Blancos in the summer with his contract expiring. The Frenchman, however, surprisingly decided to stay put at the Parisian club and signed a new contract.

He recently provided an update on his future goals, saying (via Le10sport):

"The next step? Win the Champions League, I think. I've already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16… I did everything except win (smile). I just miss that. I hope it will be as soon as possible. Or ? At Paris Saint Germain. I am Parisian and under contract. So it's Paris Saint-Germain."

Mbappe has once again been a crucial player for the PSG this season. He has scored 31 goals and has provided eight assists in 35 games across competitions this term.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recently shared his dream

Despite his young career, Kylian Mbappe has achieved honors in football that many can only dream of. The PSG attacker, however, has one desire that he wants to fulfill.

Mbappe, 24, wants to be a part of the French national team at the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris. He recently said (via France 24):

"I hope to be there. Everyone knows I have always dreamed of playing at the Olympic Games but it doesn't depend on me. I won't force it because if people don't want me to play at the Olympics that means I must not."

Mbappe added:

"The truth is that it is not part of the FIFA calendar. I have to think about my club, and my national team too because there is the Euro just before it, so it needs to be discussed. All these things need to be considered but of course it would be a dream to play at the Olympics, all the more so in Paris."

Clubs aren't required to let their players go on national duty during the Olympics as it doesn't come under FIFA's footballing schedule. Hence, Kylian Mbappe's dream of representing France in the 2024 tournament might be unlikely.

