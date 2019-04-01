'I'd have preferred a Real Madrid player, but Messi deserves to break my record' - former Real Madrid star heaps praise on the Barcelona talisman

FC Barcelona's win over Espanyol was Messi's 374th win in the Blaugrana colours.

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid superstar, Iker Casillas, has congratulated the talismanic Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, for equalling his record of registering the most number of wins in the La Liga.

The Argentine sharpshooter has now 374 victories registered to his name and would be willing to surpass former rival, Iker Casillas, as the Catalans face 17th placed Villareal in their next fixture.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of Real Madrid, Iker Casillas broke out into the first team in 1999. In the 510 league appearances, he made for the Los Blancos before joining FC Porto in 2015, the Spaniard registered a total of 374 victories - record highest in the history of the Spanish league.

However, with a 2-0 win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby, Barcelona's iconic forward, Lionel Messi, has equalled the record held by his former rival. The 31-year-old scored twice to seal the win for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Coming through the ranks of FC Barcelona, the Argentine forward made his maiden appearance in the first tier football in the 2005/2006 season. Since then, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 445 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana, emerging victorious on 374 occasions.

With Iker Casillas now playing for FC Porto, it is evident that the Argentine would break his record and mount a total of his own.

The heart of the matter

Congratulating his former rival for breaking his record, the 2010 World Cup winner said:

"I'd have preferred it to be a Real Madrid player, but these types of records are there to be broken and he has always done a great job,"

"He deserves the recognition."

Though, the Spanish shot-stopper believes that Lionel Messi could also be surpassed one day in the future.

"I am convinced that somebody will come who'll also surpass his total," he added.

What's next?

In the crucial stage of the season, FC Barcelona would need the Argentine to be at his very best as they face Villareal and Atletico Madrid in La Liga before taking on Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, away from home.

A win against Villareal will make Lionel Messi surpass the record of Real Madrid great, Iker Casillas.

