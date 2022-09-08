"I'd pay money to watch that man" - Former Liverpool star chooses between PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that he would rather have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe in his team over Erling Haaland.

Both strikers are considered two of world football's leading players and have started their respective seasons off in spectacular fashion.

Mbappe scored twice in PSG's Champions League opener against Juventus on Tuesday (September 6). Haaland repeated the feat for Manchester City against Sevilla on the same evening.

The debate over the two players could perhaps be the new version of the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi rivalry and Murphy has had his say on the matter.

The former Liverpool midfielder stated on TalkSPORT:

“Mbappe, talk about another superstar. I’d pay money to watch that man.”

Murphy was then asked by host Jim White:

“You’d pay money to watch Haaland though, surely?"

To which the pundit replied:

“No. I’d have Mbappe over Haaland.”

Murphy further added:

“I love Haaland but Mbappe has got this explosive dynamism, this individuality. Oh, if you get a chance, just watch.”

The France international was strongly linked with a move away from the Parisians in the summer, but instead decided to sign a new three-year contract. He has since scored nine times in six appearances for PSG so far this season.

Haaland, meanwhile, has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Manchester City since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. He has netted 12 times in his eight games so far as City have made an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign.

Thierry Henry chooses PSG star Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland

The Premier League Hall of Famer was also asked for his opinion on the ever-growing debate and Thierry Henry also went with his fellow countryman.

The Arsenal and France icon told CBS Sports (as per The Mirror):

"Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes. Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle."

He added:

"He is a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League last year. Against Real Madrid if it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote."

Both megastars will be desperate to help their respective teams deliver their inaugural Champions League titles. The trophy has so far elluded both big spending clubs.

