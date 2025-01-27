“I don’t know if he’s doing it in the best possible way” - When Sergio Ramos offered opinion on Lionel Messi potentially leaving Barcelona

Former Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos once shared his thoughts about Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona in 2020. The two superstars battled each other for more than a decade during their days at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

In the summer of 2020, things became dirty between Messi and Barcelona when the former reportedly sent a buro fax to then-President Josep Maria Bartomeu conveying that he was terminating his contract. According to an exclusive report by Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine superstar wanted to trigger a clause that would allow him to terminate his contract 10 days after the end of the season.

The fax was sent a day after Barcelona were humiliated 2-8 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

Sergio Ramos was asked about Messi's tumultuous contract situation and reports of him wanting to leave the Catalan giants in an interview in 2020. He said via Managing Madrid:

“This doesn’t concern us. He’s earned the right to decide his future, I don’t know if he’s doing it in the best possible way, but Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid players —because we want to face the best— want him to stay. He makes La Liga better, his team is better with him and El Clasico is more beautiful with him. I have nothing else to say, he’s earned that right by himself. It’s not a pressing matter for us.”

Notably, Lionel Messi's buro fax was rejected by the club. According to them, the deadline for making the demand was June 10, 2020, and Messi had crossed it. However, the Argentine's camp argued that the COVID-19 delay was responsible for the delay. Messi ended up staying that season as he wasn't interested in taking the club to the court.

When Barcelona legend Lionel Messi named Sergio Ramos as the player who made him 'most angry' on the pitch

Lionel Messi once described Sergio Ramos as the player who irritated him the most on the pitch. The two have shared the pitch as opponents 44 times to date. Among them, the Spaniard has won 16, and nine have resulted in a stalemate. Messi won the remaining 19 games.

In a June 2024 interview with Abitare, Messi hailed Ramos as the player who got on his nerves the most. Recalling their incessant clashes during El Clasicos, the Argentine maestro said (via GOAL):

“We had many clashes with Sergio Ramos: how many times did I argue...He is the player who made me feel the most angry. Then we were team-mates, but we always clashed in the Clasico: they were intense matches.”

However, rivals became teammates when the two joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. The two have donned the same jersey 45 times in a game and also share two joint goal participations.

