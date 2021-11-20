"I don’t think Virgil van Dijk is fully fit"- Paul Merson advises Arsenal to 'take advantage', says there's 'no excuses not to have a go' against Liverpool

Former Arsenal defender Paul Merson has expressed his agitation over Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Anfield.

Merson has emphasized that Mikel Arteta's side must 'take advantage' of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk when the teams go head-to-head later today. Here's what Merson said:

"Liverpool are conceding too many goals and have just lost to West Ham. It's a big game for them too because you don't want to be falling further behind Chelsea. I don’t think Virgil Van Dijk is fully fit, and until he is, he can’t play the way he normally does without Liverpool letting in goals. They’re getting caught out a lot. Arsenal need to take advantage."

Arsenal have felt flat as a lead balloon against Liverpool on several occasions. Furthermore, the Gunners have been winless at Anfield since September 2012, which is a matter of great concern.

In addition, Arsenal have suffered three 3-1 defeats, two 5-1 thrashings and a 4-0 loss all in the space of eight years.

Fans and pundits believe tonight's game will more or less be the same. However, Arsenal are riding high on confidence and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games. Merson believes this gives Arsenal a different impetus to emerge against Liverpool today. He said:

"When was the last time Arsenal went to a place like this in this kind of form? There's no excuses not to have a go. They can't go to Liverpool and get beaten the way they usually do every time they go there. Look at the last few times Arsenal have gone to Anfield in the Premier League. They lost 3-1 twice, 5-0 and 4-0. They haven't even put up a fight."

He concluded by saying:

"If you want to get back into the Champions League you have to do better than that. These are the teams you measure yourself against. Arsenal have got something to prove here. You can't just keep on beating the teams you're expected to. You have to beat the bigger teams to be taken seriously."

Will Arsenal topple Liverpool to go higher up in the Premier League table?

The Reds have outclassed the Gunners on several occasions in recent history. However, Merson believes Liverpool are struggling defensively, as was visible in their game against West Ham United. The game ended with Liverpool conceding four goals and scoring just two in return.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Questions have been raised about Virgil van Dijk's credentials, with Merson believing the Dutch defender isn't who he was prior to his injury last season.

Naturally, Merson feels Arsenal should take advantage of Liverpool's seasoned defender.

FPL Updates&Tips @FPLUpdates_Tips Thread : Players vs Teams Stats



Salah vs Arsenal

🅿️11⚽7🅰️4

Mané vs Arsenal

🅿️16⚽7🅰️4

Jota vs Arsenal

🅿️7⚽4🅰️0

Firmino vs Arsenal

🅿️13⚽8🅰️3



Aubameyang vs Liverpool

🅿️11⚽2🅰️1

Lacazette vs Liverpool

🅿️9⚽3🅰️2

Saka vs Liverpool

Arsenal are six points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and will be hoping to bridge the gap after tonight's game.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have lost just one game this season and currently sit in the fourth position. The Reds, too, will be hoping to go higher up the table to topple the third-placed Hammers.

