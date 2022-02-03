“I have everything here” – 25-year-old forward claims he made ‘best possible decision’ by snubbing Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has revealed his delight at signing a new deal with the club after ignoring interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The French forward signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side back in December, a deal that will keep him tied to the club until 2027.

Speaking to Sport 1, Coman revealed the reasoning behind his decision to stay at the Allianz Arena:

"I had a lot of good conversations with those in charge and the coach. At some point it was clear to me: I have everything here, so I don’t have to look elsewhere.”

He continued:

“FC Bayern are like a family. When you get as much help as I did, especially after my heart surgery earlier in the season, you obviously want to give something back. You want to fight and do everything for the people who support you.”

Coman has consistently been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, with him not being a permanent starter at Bayern.

Since manager Julian Nagelsmann came in, however, Coman has seen more regular game time and his appreciation is clear to see. He continued:

“(I'm) Very glad! It makes me happy and proud to be going into the future with FC Bayern. With my contract extension, I made the best possible choice for myself and my career.”

Joshua @LewyZou Kingsley Coman has won 24 trophies in his career.



He's only 25 years old... Kingsley Coman has won 24 trophies in his career.He's only 25 years old... https://t.co/wmu5zOXvQM

The forward has five goal contributions from 11 matches for the German giants this season and continues to push for a regular starting berth under Nagelsmann.

Chelsea and Manchester United will consider missing out on Coman a setback, with both sides seemingly in need of more depth in wide positions.

Chelsea and Manchester United's wing issue

Manchester United have seen their squad lose members recently, with Mason Greenwood's time at the club in jeopardy.

Jesse Lingard is set to leave in the summer and the club are reluctant to give Amad Diallo a squad role, with the Ivorian being sent out on loan to Rangers for more game time.

United will more than likely be looking at wide options going into the summer transfer window despite their glaring issues at the center of midfield.

Chelsea, meanwhile, don't seem satisfied with their options on the wing either, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech still to truly step up to the plate.

Talk of a rumored move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will only intensify with each game their wingers continue to struggle in.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive It was actually Barcelona who tried to offload Ousmane Dembélé onto PSG. The French club have no plans to sign anyone this month.



Dembélé prefers a move to England as the next step in his career. Chelsea are the favourites.



(Source: It was actually Barcelona who tried to offload Ousmane Dembélé onto PSG. The French club have no plans to sign anyone this month.Dembélé prefers a move to England as the next step in his career. Chelsea are the favourites.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 It was actually Barcelona who tried to offload Ousmane Dembélé onto PSG. The French club have no plans to sign anyone this month. Dembélé prefers a move to England as the next step in his career. Chelsea are the favourites. (Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/0oIs4j75Tw

Edited by S Chowdhury