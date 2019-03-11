×
'I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion': Cristiano Ronaldo insists there are no secrets to his success

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
892   //    11 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST

Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained that there is no secret behind his ability to perform at the very top even at the age of 34, stating that it is his love and dedication for the game that has gotten him to where he is.

In case you didn't know...

It is a fact globally known that Ronaldo is one of the greatest and most successful football players to have graced the game.

The Portuguese ace has managed to maintain his phenomenal form in a number of European top leagues, winning titles with Manchester United in England and Real Madrid in Spain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Bernabeu last summer as the club's all-time top scorer, having netted 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

At Juventus, Ronaldo quickly became a source of inspiration and confidence for the Bianconeri players and, of course, boosted their chances at a Champions League title.

The 34-year-old has netted 21 goals for the Serie A giants so far this season and it does not look like he is stopping anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has insisted that it is his passion and dedication for the game that has brought him unprecedented success so far, not some well-kept secret.

Speaking to Juventus TV (via Goal), the former Manchester United star said,

"I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion for this sport."
"I love to play football more than anything else. I've enjoyed myself in Portugal, England and Spain and I am now doing so in Italy, for me it's a pleasure to score goals and to help my team win, I'm happy."

Juventus are still in the race for the Champions League title but they have a two-goal deficit to overturn in order to make it to the quarter-finals.

Speaking ahead of the second leg against Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said,

"The team is confident of playing a great game and I am too. We are ready to experience a special night, both on the field and in the stands."
"Everyone knows that they are a strong team, they defend very well, they don't take a lot of risks and they play on the counter-attack, but we are ready, and we will do everything we can to beat them."
"The fine details will make the difference, and we want to win and qualify for the quarter-finals."
"Football is like this, we didn't expect to lose the first leg 2-0, but anything can happen, and we want to give a great response in our home, in front of our fans."

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday night.

