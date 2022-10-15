“I keep thinking about how that might play out” – Gary Neville explains why he’s ‘fascinated’ with Liverpool vs Manchester City despite Reds’ poor start to the season

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has explained why he's fascinated with Liverpool and Manchester City's clash this weekend (October 16) despite the former's poor start.

The Reds have won only twice from their opening eight games of the 2022-23 Premier League season. They have collected only 10 points, 13 fewer than the Sky Blues, who also sit nine places above them in the table in second.

Yet Neville is eagerly looking forward to Sunday's kick-off between the rivals at Anfield as Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk lock horns in an exciting duel.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Virgil van Dijk has never lost a league game at Anfield for Liverpool…



Erling Haaland arriving on Sunday: Virgil van Dijk has never lost a league game at Anfield for Liverpool…Erling Haaland arriving on Sunday: https://t.co/7J6NwXlwiq

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said (via The Boot Room):

“Look, you know what I feel about those two clubs. But the reality of it is you just can’t help but think of Haaland versus Van Dijk, you just can’t. I keep thinking about how that might play out."

He added:

"The best centre-back in the world for the last two or three years against this absolute phenomenon and just how that’s going to play out. With a Liverpool backline and how that leaves space behind, I’m fascinated by the game I can’t wait for it to be honest.”

Haaland and Van Dijk have already played against each other once this season in the Community Shield. Liverpool won that game 3-1 and Van Dijk successfully kept Haaland at bay.

However, much has changed since then, with both players witnessing a completely contrasting run of form.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:



"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" 🔴 https://t.co/2fjQIQgf89

Haaland has struck 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions since that clash, including 15 in the league. Meanwhile, Van Dijk has looked shaky in Liverpool defense, committing a few uncharacteristic errors.

Liverpool face another big challenge against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's side have blown hot and cold this season. The highs of 9-0 and 7-1 wins over Bournemouth and Rangers respectively have been offset by 4-1 and 3-2 defeats against Napoli and Arsenal respectively.

With just two wins from their opening eight league games, the Reds have made their worst start to a top-flight season in 12 years.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Liverpool 9 - 0 Bournemouth

Rangers 1 - 7 Liverpool



When they’re in the mood… 46% of Liverpool’s goals so far this season have come in 2 games:Liverpool 9 - 0 BournemouthRangers 1 - 7 LiverpoolWhen they’re in the mood… 46% of Liverpool’s goals so far this season have come in 2 games:Liverpool 9 - 0 BournemouthRangers 1 - 7 LiverpoolWhen they’re in the mood…😳 https://t.co/PKSV7pF9Av

Their defense has looked shaky and conceded an alarming number of goals, while Roberto Firmino is the only attacker in good form right now.

Much to Liverpool's delight, though, Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick in their midweek UEFA Champions League win over Rangers, signaling a return to form. He has struck only twice in the league so far and is currently on a five-game goal-drought.

Manchester City, however, are a different kettle of fish and will be looking to exploit their defensive shortcomings.

