"I know there might be some interest from other clubs" - Ralf Rangnick answers questions about Manchester United star's future

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick revealed the latest on Jesse Lingard’s future during a recent interview.

Jesse Lingard flourished during his loan move to West Ham United last season but has found game time hard to come by this term. The English midfielder has 2 goals in 11 appearances across competitions thus far and last played as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Jesse Lingard is obviously surplus to requirements at Manchester United and is capable of playing in a variety of positions across midfield and attack. He has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United who have reportedly turned their attention towards him to help them in their relegation battle.

Ralf Rangnick claimed Lingard was one of the many players who have received interest from other clubs but he is unsure whether the 29-year old will be sold in January:

“With regard to Jesse, it’s the same as quite a few other players. He’s a really good player, I can see that in every training session and for me, it’s normal that other clubs, for example Newcastle show interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that. I know that that there might be some interest from other clubs but if you ask me now, what will happen in the next ten days until the closure of the window, I cannot answer that I am afraid.”

Jesse Lingard among multiple Manchester United players who might be sold in January

Lingard has been at Manchester United since the age of 7 is one of the few players who has progressed through the youth ranks all the way to the senior team.

The attacker has impressed the new manager and has been decent despite his limited playing time this season. However, this is unlikely to translate to increased playing time, especially since Rangnick has recently placed more trust in youngster Anthony Elanga.

Apart from Lingard, a number of Manchester United players have been linked with January moves recently. Edinson Cavani wanted to return to Uruguay and was willing to move to Barcelona. However, Rangnick recently ruled out a move for the veteran striker.

Anthony Martial has also expressed his desire to leave Manchester United, which is bound to leave Rangnick short on striking options. Martial was rumored to be close to joining Sevilla on loan.

Apart from the two strikers and Lingard, Manchester United will also be looking to sell Phil Jones, although the defender has understandably not attracted interest from other clubs.

