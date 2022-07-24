"I don't know" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier refuses to rule out Neymar's exit 

Christophe Galtier has refused to rule out a transfer for exit-linked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar this summer. The Brazilian superstar is surplus to requirements at his current club as per his new manager.

According to Ben Jacobs (h/t Le10Sport), PSG's Football Advisor Luis Campos is willing to offload Neymar ahead of the new season. The Portuguese will not force the winger to leave, but he will be open to a suitable offer.

Speaking after his team's latest pre-season friendly win against Urawa Reds on Saturday, June 23, Galtier gave his verdict on a potential exit for the Brazil international. He said:

"What will happen in the near future, when the transfer market closes, I don't know. … We announce him leaving, we announce him staying."

neymar jr deprê @neymarjrdepre sem visão de jogo o neymar… sem visão de jogo o neymar… 🔥https://t.co/gi6mm714lh

The former LOSC Lille Metropole manager added:

"I did not have an individual interview with him on this aspect. But he does not seem to me to be disturbed by all that can be said about him and his situation at the club, through the training sessions, and the joy he has in training."

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. However, he has failed to consistently produce the goods for the Ligue 1 outfit since then.

Neymar claims he is happy to stay at PSG

Neymar has always been amongst the goals whenever he is fit and playing, but therein lies the problem. He cannot seem to stay fit for extended periods of time, leading to inconsistency in his performances.

GOAL @goal A happy Neymar is a dangerous Neymar A happy Neymar is a dangerous Neymar 😈 https://t.co/mrkWwk58TK

As per Transfermarkt, the former Santos winger has missed 103 games for PSG due to injuries. It remains to be seen how his body will react to him entering his 30s given his history of injury problems.

Speaking to journalists via Le Parisien, Neymar recently commented about his future at the Parc des Princes.

"I still want to stay at the club. So far, the club hasn't told me anything, so I don't know what their plans are for me. . I don't need to prove myself to anyone. I just need to play my football and I have to be happy playing football.”

When we consider the transfer fees PSG paid for him and the weekly wages he earns in Paris, Campos' stance makes sense to some extent. Only time will tell if any club lodges a bid for the 30-year-old winger, who still has three years left on his contract.

