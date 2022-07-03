"I know the reality of the current situation" - Francesco Totti opens up on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Roma

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has claimed to be aware of the 'reality of the current situation' of Cristiano Ronaldo's links with the Italian club. The Portuguese international has communicated with Manchester United that he wants to leave should an agreeable offer come from another club, as reported by Goal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season, but the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League and failure to move in the transfer market thus far have seemingly made him look for another club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 37, is being linked with many big European clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and AS Roma, according to a report from talkSPORT.

AS Roma have been performing well since Jose Mourinho took over as their full-time manager last season. The Italian giants won the UEFA Conference League last season and are building a strong squad to fight for more trophies in the coming years. Cristiano Ronaldo 's links with AS Roma has more to do with his former coach at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho, and his new project in the Italian capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Roma legend Francesco Totti said that he never believed in Ronaldo's potential arrival at AS Roma. He said:

“To be honest, I never believed in Ronaldo to Roma, because I know the reality of the current situation.”

However, Totti believes Paulo Dybala should have been approached by Roma's board after he ended his seven-year stint with Juventus to find another club. The Argentine youth is now a free agent and has been linked with many clubs but is yet to pen a new deal.

Totti further added:

“Dybala was possible, very possible. However, other things happened then and the idea vanished. He will go elsewhere, I honestly don’t know where, but I had hoped he could come to Roma. There was a definite possibility, there was a chat, but I don’t know what they said.”

Wes Brown wants Manchester United to sign more players and keep Cristiano Ronaldo for another year

Former defender Wes Brown has requested that Manchester United intensify their attempts to complete their target signings and keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the team for another year. Wes Brown believes that the 37-year-old Portuguese international is still capable of providing goals in every game and is definitely a plus for the team.

In an exclusive interview with the Express, Brown said that the Red Devils should try to keep Ronaldo in the team for another year. He said:

“We need to make signings regardless but keeping Ronaldo will be a big plus, just look at the goals he got us this year. You can say lots of things good, or bad, but ultimately he will score you goals as well.''

