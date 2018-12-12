I-League 2018-19: 5 Talking Points of Gameweek 8

Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj polishes off shoes of Opok

I-League’s gameweek 8 witnessed some see-saw battles, in which East Bengal got back to winning ways after three consecutive losses and Real Kashmir continued their home run with another fashionable win.

East Bengal, termed one of the contenders this season to lift the title, slumped to eighth on the table after three back to back losses, the last of which came against Minerva Punjab. The defending champions shocked the red and gold crowd with a surprising win.

However, the Kolkata giant came back to winning ways in the penultimate match of the week against Gokulam. The match will definitely boost them ahead of the all-important Kolkata Derby.

NEROCA, running high this time too, scripted a comfortable 3-0 victory against Indian Arrows. But the way Churchill Brothers defeated Aizawl would surely make them one of the contenders for the title.

Let us look at the five talking points from gameweek 8 of I-League:

#5 Hat-trick of losses for East Bengal

East Bengal endured their worst run in I-League. Three consecutive losses were something that was least expected by fans before the start of the season. But the red and golds slipped off their own peel.

Minerva Punjab might have fulfilled their aim of beating East Bengal, but the hosts were lacking the positivity that was needed for a win. Honestly, East Bengal opted for a defensive approach and at one point they looked like they were aiming for a draw.

The defending champions used the opportunity and scored a late goal to take all three points. East Bengal were in deep trouble.

In this match also, the midfield looked shaky. Also, there was little communication between the defenders and the goalkeeper. East Bengal coach’s strategy of fielding Ubaid CK instead of regular goalie Rakshit Dagar also backfired.

