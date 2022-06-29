“I like the fact that Spurs fans and Chelsea fans are upset” – Kevin Campbell pokes fun at rivals as Arsenal seal transfer

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell loves the fact Gabriel Jesus has chosen to join the Gunners over London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Evening Standard has reported that Arsenal have won the race for the Manchester City striker ahead of their neighbours for a deal worth £45 million.

The outlet also claims that Jesus has completed a medical at the Emirates Stadium and will sign a five-year deal. He will also wear the number 9 shirt, which will be vacated by Alexandre Lacazette.

Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2016, scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances. He was part of a squad that has won four Premier League titles in five seasons, although he has failed to ever truly nail down a starting place.

The Gunners' capture of the Brazilian will be considered a real coup, especially considering they cannot offer Champions League football next season.

Speaking to The Highbury Squad, per JustArsenal.com, Campbell couldn't hide his delight at the centre-forward choosing his former side ahead of Spurs and Chelsea. He proclaimed:

“You know what I really love about the Jesus (transfer)? I like the fact that Spurs fans and Chelsea fans are upset. He never went to them. He has come to us. That always goes down well. So, I love that part.”

5 - The top five players for combined goals and assists under Pep Guardiola for top-flight teams:

291 - Lionel Messi (211+80)
186 - Raheem Sterling (120+66)
175 - Kevin De Bruyne (70+105)
151 - Sergio Agüero (124+27)
136 - Gabriel Jesus (95+41)

Arsenal's search for a new number nine ends at the expense of Chelsea and Tottenham

The Gunners' lack of goals in the last campaign is often cited as a major reason why they failed to finish in the top four. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both failed to find their goalscoring touches, scoring just nine goals between them in the Premier League.

The recent departures of Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left a gapping hole at the top of the field for Mikel Arteta's side. However, it appears that Jesus will finally get the opportunity to become a first-choice number 9 in English football.

The 25-year-old was once considered the heir to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium. He appears to finally be leaving to secure himself first-team football ahead of Brazil's participation in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's search for a new centre-forward is set to continue. New co-owner Todd Boehly will hope to replace Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian's disastrous return to Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to an end (via Fabrizio Romano).

