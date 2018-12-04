×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea news: N'Golo Kante insists he has no problem with his new position under Sarri

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
168   //    04 Dec 2018, 16:28 IST

Maurizio Sarri has utilized N'Golo Kante in an attacking role this season
Maurizio Sarri has utilized N'Golo Kante in an attacking role this season

What's the story?

N'Golo Kante has revealed that he likes his new position and manager Maurizio Sarri has given him the confidence to excel in that role, according to Chelsea's official website.

Maurizio Sarri has preferred summer signing Jorginho at the center of his midfield and has shifted Kante to the right side of Chelsea's three-man midfield.

Kante is regarded as one of the leading defensive midfielders, winning the World Cup and two Premier League titles in the last three seasons, but Sarri believes that he lacks the specific skillets to play the holding role in his system.

In case you didn't know...

Kante signed a new deal with Chelsea last month, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge by another 5 years.

With a huge weekly wage of £290,000, he became the highest paid Chelsea player ahead of Eden Hazard.

Sarri had explained last week why Kante wasn't a player fit for the central midfield role in his 'Sarri-ball' system. He spoke at a press conference ahead of their Europa League fixture against PAOK: (Via The Telegraph)

“I think, as you know, I want to play a central midfielder as a very technical player, a Jorginho or [Cesc] Fabregas.”
“I don’t want Kante in this position.”

With a goal and two assists in just 14 games, Kante has already been involved in more goals this season than the last one, on account of his positional change.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter...

N'Golo Kante has been forced to play on the right side of Chelsea's midfield, with Jorginho occupying his natural central, deep-lying midfield role.

Pundits have argued that this change in position is not allowing the French star to play his natural game and he should be shifted back to his original position.

But, the midfielder was optimistic about his new role and said that he wants to succeed in that position. He told Chelsea's official website:

"I like this position. The manager has given me the confidence to play this position since the beginning of the season. I am trying to do my best and I will get better at it, and I hope to have success in it this year."

There had been plenty of media talk in the build-up to Chelsea's fixture against Fulham about Kante’s position on the right, but the Frenchman proved that he can play wherever his manager wants him to, assisting Pedro's opener.

The midfielder stole possession off Jean Michael Seri inside four minutes, sprinted into the opposition half and set up Pedro for the finish.

What's next?

Sarri had already made it clear that Kante won't be going back to his central midfield role, so he must now adapt to his new position.

Chelsea head to the historical Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League fixture.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Chelsea fans slam Maurizio Sarri over his refusal to play...
RELATED STORY
Kante urged to leave Chelsea amid reports he is unhappy...
RELATED STORY
Sarri and the N'Golo Kante dilemma
RELATED STORY
Under Sarri's Game Plan, N'Golo Kante Still Needs More...
RELATED STORY
Sarri impressed with improved Kante performance
RELATED STORY
Kante criticised by Sarri for trying to 'solve the match'...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri and the N'Golo Kante conundrum
RELATED STORY
Sarri right to criticise Kante and Chelsea players – Willian
RELATED STORY
3 Changes Sarri needs to make to turn Chelsea into title...
RELATED STORY
Why Sarri does not need a Plan B for Chelsea  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us