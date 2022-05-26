"I love him" - Ronaldinho says Liverpool superstar is the best player in the world in his position

Famed Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has spoken admirably about Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in a recent interview with Sport Bible. The defender has been a valuable cog in the wheel for the Reds in their impressive, trophy-laden season.

Opening up to Sport Bible about the former Celtic star, Ronaldinho stated with a grin:

"I love him. In my opinion, he is the best defender in world football at this moment. I have lots of love and respect for him, and he is an amazing player."

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk return to Liverpool training ahead of the final game of the Premier League season ⚔️ Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk return to Liverpool training ahead of the final game of the Premier League season ⚔️ https://t.co/kuZ3TBexOe

Ronaldinho also showered praise on Reds stalwart attacker Mohamed Salah, while agreeing that the Egyptian was "better than any player in his position." Speaking about Salah, the Barcelona legend said:

"Yeah, I think [Salah] must be among them. I’ve been following him for a few years. He is a player I truly love to watch play. He is one of the best players in the world."

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop Salah staying next season

Van Dijk fully fit for Paris

Mane will provide a contract update after the final

🤞 Klopp with a “surprisingly good” update on Thiago

🏋️ Fabinho and Gomez back in training



Busy day of updates in Kirkby #LFC Salah staying next seasonVan Dijk fully fit for ParisMane will provide a contract update after the final🤞 Klopp with a “surprisingly good” update on Thiago🏋️ Fabinho and Gomez back in trainingBusy day of updates in Kirkby ✅ Salah staying next season✅ Van Dijk fully fit for Paris⌛ Mane will provide a contract update after the final🤞 Klopp with a “surprisingly good” update on Thiago🏋️ Fabinho and Gomez back in trainingBusy day of updates in Kirkby 😅 #LFC https://t.co/UI8LyBRSIg

He also tipped Salah, alongside Karim Benzema, as potential winners for the coveted Ballon d'Or award at the end of the calendar year. The two stars will face each other in the UEFA Champions League final in a few days when Liverpool and Real Madrid clash for the title.

Could Liverpool put Gabriel Jesus on their radar?

Mohamed Salah's contract extension is still up in the air, and Sadio Mane's contract extension seems less than certain, with reports linking him to Bayern Munich. Roberto Firmino has seen his playing time reduce recently, and a contract extension doesn't look likely for the Brazilian false nine either.

With the core attacking trident at Anfield slowly making way for up-and-comers like Luis Diaz, the Reds might want to look at Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus this summer. Divock Origi will be leaving Anfield this summer, and if any of the core forwards head out too, it might be wise for Liverpool to go after Jesus.

With the arrival of Erling Haaland, Jesus is expected to fall even further down the pecking order at the Etihad. He has already been linked to a move to Arsenal, but Liverpool could potentially snatch the potent attacking forward from the Gunners' grasp. Jesus, who has scored 95 goals in 236 games for Manchester City, will certainly be a vibrant goalscoring machine for whichever club he joins.

While it is unlikely that City would sanction a deal that could potentially strengthen their direct rivals, the Brazilian has just one year left on his contract. They might be willing to sell him off, rather than let him go on a free transfer next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury