"I’m absolutely delighted" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United's possible deadline day signing

Manchester United legend Ro Ferdinand is excited by the prospect of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer joining the Red Devils. The Austrian is expected to arrive at Old Trafford before the January transfer window closes today (January 31).

Sabitzer, 28, has been earmarked as Erik ten Hag's side's replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder has been ruled out until May with a knee injury.

The Bayern man has been spotted at Munich airport ahead of the proposed move, which is anticipated to be a loan deal with no option to buy. Ferdinand spoke highly of the Red Devils' swoop for the Austrian. He told his Vibe with Five podcast:

"I’m absolutely delighted. If I could go and get a short-term replacement at the drop of the hat for [Christian] Eriksen, [Marcel] Sabitzer is a player that you’d say ‘oh if I can get him I’d take him."

The former Manchester United defender continued by explaining how he has watched Sabitzer in the past play for RB Leipzig:

“I’ve watched a hell of a lot of this player when he was at Leipzig in the Champions League – he played with [Christopher] Nkunku and the guys there, and he was sensational – integral to everything they’ve done there."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports 🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports @Sky_Torben 🚨🛫 Marcel Sabizter is leaving Munich and is travelling to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United! Loan with option-to-buy, reports @Sky_Torben. https://t.co/NCZSr7UjC1

Sabitzer has struggled since joining Bayern from Leipzig. He has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has been unable to replicate his form from his time at Red Bull Arena, where he managed 52 goals and 42 assists in 229 games.

Yet, Ferdinand believes that it is difficult for Sabitzer to break into a side consisting of world-class duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka:

“Yes he’s gone to Bayern Munich and hasn’t tore it up there on a regular basis, but the players he’s behind [in the pecking order] are household names. I think he will be a really good signing – really experienced player, played in big games in the Champions League and he knows his way round a football pitch."

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellestri set to stay at club despite loan interest

Pellestri is set to stay at Manchester United.

Pellestri has been mooted for a loan move throughout the January transfer window to gain more first-team opportunities. The Uruguayan attacker had failed to break into the Red Devils' senior team. However, he has started earning more minutes, playing in United's Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins over Nottingham Forest and Reading.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pellestri, 21, is set to remain at Manchester United, and a loan exit will not be happening. Ten Hag wants the winger to be part of his squad for the remainder of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #DeadlineDay



No loan move, no chance — ten Hag wants Pellistri as part of the squad. Understand Manchester United have confirmed to Facundo Pellistri that he’s not leaving todayNo loan move, no chance — ten Hag wants Pellistri as part of the squad. Understand Manchester United have confirmed to Facundo Pellistri that he’s not leaving today ⛔️🔴 #MUFC #DeadlineDayNo loan move, no chance — ten Hag wants Pellistri as part of the squad. https://t.co/Q0OiytEin5

They are still fighting in four competitions, and strength in depth will be key. Pellestri joined the Red Devils from Uruguayan side Penarol in 2020 for €8.5 million. He has appeared three times for the senior team since.

Poll : 0 votes